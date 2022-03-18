'Porpoising' among things to watch out for in new F1 season

Source: 1News

Start your engines; the frenetic circus that is Formula 1 is ready to roll for another season starting in Bahrain this weekend.

After last year's championship ended in controversial fashion, plenty of eyes are on the fully-blossomed rivalry expected to dominate the competition once again.

But battles between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen aren't the only things to keep an eye out for, with new cars, technology, techniques and the strange 'porpoising' phenomenon to make headlines in 2022.

Watch Chris Chang's breakdown above to see what old and new motorsport fans alike can expect from the new season.

Motorsport

