Homicide investigation underway after death at Coromandel property

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man at a rural property in Manaia, Coromandel.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A 43-year-old man was found dead at the property in Manaia, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.

Waikato Police arrived at the Manaia Road property at 12.31pm.

Another male was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

A scene examination is being carried out by police and is expected to last several days.

Enquiries are underway to establish exactly what occurred.

