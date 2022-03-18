14,128 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 5 deaths announced

There are 14,128 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Friday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The new cases are located in Northland (536), Auckland (3498), Waikato (1333), Bay of Plenty (956), Lakes (416), Hawke’s Bay (841), MidCentral (599), Whanganui (205), Taranaki (470), Tairāwhiti (232), Wairarapa (164), Capital and Coast (906), Hutt Valley (549), Nelson Marlborough (416), Canterbury (1937), South Canterbury (135), Southern (890) and West Coast (39).

The location of six cases are unknown.

There were also 18 cases of Covid-19 identified at the border.

There are 943 people in hospital with the virus, including 25 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The cases in hospital are located in Northland (22), North Shore (177), Middlemore (230), Auckland (209), Waikato (68), Bay of Plenty (35), Lakes (eight). Tairāwhiti (four), Hawke's Bay (23), Taranaki (six), MidCentral (13), Hutt Valley (18), Capital and Coast (44), Wairarapa (five), Whanganui (one), Nelson Marlborough (13), Canterbury (47), South Canterbury (two) and Southern (18).

The average age of current hospitalisations is 58.

The ministry also announced five Covid-related deaths.

This takes the total number of publicly reported Covid-19 related deaths to 156 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to eight.

"Of the five people who have died, two were from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from Canterbury, and one from the Hutt Valley," the ministry said.

"Of these people, one was in their 50s, two in their 70s and two in their 80s. Two were women and three were men."

The ministry said 382 of the cases recorded in the past 24 hours were detected through PCR testing and 13,746 through RATs.

The active number of cases in the community is 123,701 down from 199,645 on Thursday.

There were 19,566 new community cases and 10 deaths to report on Thursday.