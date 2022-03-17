Expert warns against 'bulletproof behaviour' over Covid immunity tests

An immunologist is urging people to be cautious of relying solely on Covid-19 immunity level tests as an indication of how protected they are from the virus.

Devices measuring how many antibodies a person has could soon be available at pharmacies.

Antibodies are proteins your body makes to fight infections like Covid-19.

Dr Anna Brooks, a cellular immunologist from Auckland University, says that while antibody tests themselves aren't new, they have up until now been largely in the form of blood tests and getting access to these hasn't been that simple.

"Feedback has been people have asked their doctors and they don't always get access to that [antibody] test," Brooks told Breakfast.

"That sort of community availability is the draw-card of this, I believe."

However, she cautions against so-called "bulletproof behaviour" - people thinking they're invincible simply because a test tells them they have a high level of antibodies.

"We don't know the magical number of antibodies that's going to protect you against infection."

Brooks says immunity is complex, with antibodies being only one piece of the puzzle.

Antibody levels also vary depending on a number of variables, including whether you had the same vaccine every time or not.

"We’re not all created equal," she says.

Because of this, one of the potential issues the test brings with it, is determining whether antibody level is a true indication of how protected someone is from Covid.

That's especially if people are seeking the test for travel or to visit vulnerable family members.

However, Brooks says that having a general indication of whether your antibody level is high or low is a good thing.

"What you do with this information is critical," she says.