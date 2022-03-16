Woman, children die in Perth car fire tragedy

Source: AAP

A woman and two young children were killed in a Perth car fire and detectives say they are not looking for any suspects.

West Australian police confirmed the bodies of a woman in her 40s, a 10-year-old girl, and an eight-year-old boy were found in a burnt-out vehicle in Coogee on Monday afternoon.

They are believed to be from the same family.

Detective-Inspector Quentin Flatman said while investigations were still ongoing, police did not believe another party was involved.

"Three parties have died in the rear of a car by a fire that has been started by one of those parties," he said.

"There is no need for anyone to be concerned within the community as to any other person being at large."

Detective Inspector Flatman said the children's father was away on a planned trip to the United States and had to be notified of the deaths.

"He's quite shocked and is looking for answers himself," he said.

Detective Inspector Flatman said forensic scientists were still examining the burnt out Honda Jazz, while detectives spoke to relatives and members of the public.

"There is no rationale as to why this has occurred," he said. "All of us want answers."

"Any untimely death is tragic but more so when there's children involved."

"From this point, our role is to make sure no stone's left unturned."

