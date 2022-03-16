Sadowski-Synnott continues golden form with win in Canada

Source: 1News

Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has followed up her Winter Olympic Games success with a win at a National Selection Tour event in Canada.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competes in the snowboard big air qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competes in the snowboard big air qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

Thursday's event in Baldface, British Columbia, was Sadowski-Synott's first since winning both gold and silver at the Beijing Winter Olympics last month.

Sadowski-Synnott said it was a nice result after a chaotic month.

"Yeah it's been pretty hectic, I came here straight after the Olympics and just so happy to be here," Sadowski-Synnott said.

“It [the snow] got a bit tracked out between the semis and the finals but I stuck with the same line, changed my lenses cause the light got a bit flat, but so fun out there getting some face shots.”

Thursday's event brought together 14 of the world's top snowboarders but Sadowski-Synnott continued her strong form to book a spot in the one-on-one final against two-time Olympian American Elena Hight.

Despite Hight's best efforts, the 21-year-old entered her final drop knowing she'd already won the event based on previous scores.

Regardless, Sadowski-Synnott showed off her skills and threw down a frontside 360 and stomped a huge wildcat to score a 90 - the highest score of the day.

Sadowski-Synnott's win means she will join Hight, Marion Haerty and Hana Beaman in the National Selection Tour finals in Alaska.

The finals weather window is March 20–27th but the event will be held under embargo until April.

