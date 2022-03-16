Over $1M in assets seized in Hawke's Bay police operation

More than $1 million in assets have been seized after police carried out search warrants in Hastings on Wednesday.

One of the vehicles seized by police. (Source: New Zealand Police)

The property seized by police include a residential property, cash and a number of vehicles, including a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The assets belonged to a 35-year-old man who was arrested over the Christmas period in possession of a significant quantity of methamphetamine, ecstasy and cannabis intended to be supplied in the Hawke's Bay area, the asset recovery unit's Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald said in a statement.

The drugs are worth about $90,000 at street level.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Asset Recovery Unit is committed to helping protect the Hawke's Bay community from drug harm and criminals," Macdonald said.

"We have restrained over $6.5 million worth of cash and assets from Hawke's Bay members of the Mongrel Mob gang alone in the last two years, and we will continue to work to strip criminals and drugs dealers of their wealth earned from crime."

Macdonald said the property will be forfeited to the Crown, while the proceeds will be used "for a number of things, such as projects aimed at reducing methamphetamine harm in the community".

The man is next due to appear in the Hastings District Court on April 1.