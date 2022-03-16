Moana-Chiefs the sole clash as Covid rules out 4 Kiwi teams

A rescheduled Moana Pasifika v Chiefs Super Rugby Pacific match at Mt Smart Stadium will be the only one held in New Zealand this weekend.

The Chiefs, fresh from their come-from-behind victory over the Crusaders, now must play a hastily arranged game against Moana Pasifika. (Source: Photosport)

Covid cases within the Blues, Crusaders and Highlanders have forced the cancellation of the original schedule.

It means the Crusaders v Blues game is off, as is the Highlanders v Moana Pasifika match.

The Hurricanes, while recovering from a Covid outbreak, have seen their match against the Chiefs called off due to New Zealand Rugby's requirement that the Chiefs play Moana Pasifika.

Moana Pasifika will play the Chiefs on Saturday at 7.05pm. It will be their first home game of the season.

A New Zealand Rugby statement said no matches had been cancelled and the organisation remained confident the now five postponed matches this season could be rescheduled. Moana Pasifika has already seen three of their games postponed.

NZR head of tournaments and competitions Cameron Good said: “Like many businesses around New Zealand we continue to deal with the disruptions of Covid on our people, and the health of the Blues, Highlanders and Crusaders players and staff was the key consideration in withdrawing those teams from this weekend’s matches.

“With three teams remaining we had to look at what was the best outcome for the competition and a key consideration was to ensure Moana Pasifika got back on the field again after having three matches postponed through the opening month of the season, which is exciting for the club and their fans. This change also allows Moana Pasifika to catch up on their previously postponed round two match against the Chiefs.

“This has been a tough call on the Hurricanes who had initially been scheduled to play the Chiefs and I would like to acknowledge the Hurricanes for their understanding and cooperation in putting the competition first.”