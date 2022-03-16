Man charged with murder of Tāneatua resident

Source: 1News

A 28-year-old man will appear in Whakatāne District Court today charged with the murder of a man in Tāneatua - near Whakatāne - in the Bay of Plenty, last month.

Meihana Mason, 57, died in Waikato Hospital on 15 February, the day after he was assaulted in his Cobham Street home.

Immediately after this, two other men were also attacked in the town.

The man accused of killing Mason was also charged with aggravated robbery over a separate incident in Tāneatua, which happened on the same day as Mason was attacked.

Two other men, both aged 25, have also been charged over the events of 14 February – one for aggravated robbery and the other for aggravated robbery and assault.

A 47-year-old woman has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

