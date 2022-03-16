Man arrested after elderly women robbed of pokie winnings

A man has been arrested over the alleged robbery of two elderly women after they won money on gambling machines in Hastings on Monday.

File image: Gambling, pokie machines. (Source: istock.com)

It's believed the women may have drawn the attention of the man because they had won money on gambling machines, Detective Sergeant Phil Sayers said in a statement.

The man allegedly followed the women as they travelled from Hastings to their home and intercepted them, before taking their belongings and money.

One of the women was treated in hospital following the incident.

“As a community we condemn this behaviour, as it strikes at the heart of some our most vulnerable people," Sayers said.

Victim Support are assisting both women.

The incident is believed to be an "opportunistic offence" and is not thought to be behaviour prevalent across Hawke’s Bay, he said.

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Thursday on robbery, driving, and other charges.