Long-awaited New Zealand round of Sail GP confirmed for 2023

The SailGP will finally be coming to New Zealand after years of cancelled regattas with the global sailing circuit heading to Christchurch in 2023.

Boats race in the 2021 Sydney SailGP event. (Source: Photosport)

The series has confirmed Lyttelton will host the maiden event as part of season three on March 18 and 19 next year.

New Zealand was confirmed as a destination in season three last December after this year's regatta in January had to be cancelled because the series was unable to secure MIQ exemptions for visiting crews.

New Zealand Sail GP Team co-CEO Blair Tuke said Thursday's confirmation was a big step for sailing in Aotearoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Entering season three of Sail GP and our second year in the league knowing we'll be racing on home waters in March adds an extra element of excitement and determination," Tuke said.

"New Zealanders have always been keen sailors and supporters, and we can't wait to have that Kiwi energy and hype right there on the water's edge."

Having previously secured a four-year hosting deal with Sail GP, Christchurch and Auckland will alternate as host cities each year.

Sail GP head of New Zealand events Karl Budge said they wanted to re-imagine how Kiwis were entertained by sailing during that span.

"With what we have planned, I am sure this will become the summer event in New Zealand," Budge said.

"Heading into its third season, SailGP is going from strength to strength commercially and is recognised as the fastest growing sports league in the world."

Tickets for the 2023 event will go on sale later this year.