11 charged over gang-related incidents in Northland

Eleven people have been arrested and charged following a series of gang-related incidents in Kaikohe, Northland.

Police say those charged are all male gang members and associates aged 15 to 55. They are currently appearing before the Kaikohe District Court on various firearms and drug-related charges.

Northland Police are continuing to investigate four incidents in the area that have occurred since Sunday, all of which they say involved members of the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs. Police said three of the incidents involved firearms.

The latest incident on Tuesday saw a man hospitalised with a gunshot injury following a violent incident between members of the two gangs.

In addition to the arrests, police seized 41 grams of methamphetamine and nearly $1500 in cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said the incidents were not random, but part of ongoing tensions between gangs in the Kaikohe area.

He said among the incidents was a "vicious and cowardly" attack on the main street, in broad daylight, on Monday.

He said police are taking the incidents “extremely seriously” and would not rule out further arrests or charges.

“Violence and gang tensions have no place in the community and will not be tolerated,” Dalzell said.

Police have increased visibility and patrols in the Kaikohe area following the incidents, and these are set to continue.