11 charged over gang-related incidents in Northland

Source: 1News

Eleven people have been arrested and charged following a series of gang-related incidents in Kaikohe, Northland.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say those charged are all male gang members and associates aged 15 to 55. They are currently appearing before the Kaikohe District Court on various firearms and drug-related charges.

Northland Police are continuing to investigate four incidents in the area that have occurred since Sunday, all of which they say involved members of the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs. Police said three of the incidents involved firearms.

The latest incident on Tuesday saw a man hospitalised with a gunshot injury following a violent incident between members of the two gangs.

In addition to the arrests, police seized 41 grams of methamphetamine and nearly $1500 in cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said the incidents were not random, but part of ongoing tensions between gangs in the Kaikohe area.

He said among the incidents was a "vicious and cowardly" attack on the main street, in broad daylight, on Monday.

He said police are taking the incidents “extremely seriously” and would not rule out further arrests or charges.

“Violence and gang tensions have no place in the community and will not be tolerated,” Dalzell said.

Police have increased visibility and patrols in the Kaikohe area following the incidents, and these are set to continue.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Ex-Silver Ferns captain's mid-game rule breach leads to warning

2

PM announces border opening dates for visitors and tourists

3

Disabilities 'an afterthought' after wheelchair user's death - advocate

4

How NZ's Covid restrictions might change after Omicron peak

5

Immunologist explains why some get flattened by Covid

Latest Stories

Te Pāti Māori want to remove GST from all kai in NZ

Around 1 million rapid antigen tests for schools, kura, ECEs

LIVE: Zelensky says Russian demands now 'more realistic'

Ex-Silver Ferns captain's mid-game rule breach leads to warning

PM announces border opening dates for visitors and tourists

Related Stories

Man arrested after elderly women robbed of pokie winnings

Record 700kg of cocaine seized in Tauranga

LynnMall terror attack review delayed

More than 50 youth arrested in Hamilton since February