Record 700kg of cocaine seized in Tauranga

More than 700kg of cocaine with a potential street value of $280 million has been seized by Customs in Tauranga, the largest ever seizure of its kind in New Zealand.

The shipment left South America in a container in January and was identified by Customs as a potential risk.

The seizure comes just two weeks after more than 600kg of methamphetamine was intercepted in Auckland.

Cam Moore from Customs says it shows that transnational organised crime groups are actively trying to exploit New Zealand.

“They are trying to smuggle drugs to New Zealand on an industrial scale because of the significant profits that can be made, they also want to use New Zealand to access other drug markets.”

“This would have caused a huge amount of harm in any community it was distributed into,” says Detective Superintendent Greg Williams of the National Organised Crime Group.

“We will work alongside Customs to establish who was responsible for bringing this drug into New Zealand and to hold them accountable”.

