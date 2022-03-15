Players tested as more gloom descends on Super Rugby Pacific

Players from the Crusaders and Chiefs are undergoing Covid tests on Wednesday as Super Rugby Pacific organisers scramble to re-arrange an increasingly difficult fixture puzzle this weekend.

Shaun Stevenson scores a spectacular try in the corner against the Crusaders last weekend. (Source: Photosport)

1News understands the players will be given PCR tests on Wednesday morning and the results are expected later in the afternoon.

The Crusaders were scheduled to play the Blues in Christchurch on Saturday but that match is under serious threat due to an outbreak at the Blues, with the number of cases also rising within the Crusaders.

The Chiefs, fresh from their stirring comeback victory over the Crusaders in Christchurch, were due to face the Hurricanes in Wellington on Sunday afternoon but that match too looks in doubt.

After cancelling their trainings on Wednesday, the Highlanders are unlikely to take the field against Moana Pasifika, which means the Hurricanes and Moana Pasifika are effectively the only teams still standing.

Moana Pasifika have already had three matches postponed due to outbreaks among their squad and the opposition.

The chief executives from the six franchises based in New Zealand met on Tuesday to plot a way forward but no announcements have yet been made.