Kaimanawa horses in desperate need of homes as muster approaches

Around 140 Kaimanawa horses are in desperate need of homes with the 2022 muster fast approaching.

A number of the wild horses are mustered every year in an effort to keep the herd size at 300 and reduce the impact on the fragile environment of the Kaimanawa Range in the central North Island.

The area is home to wetlands and tussock-lands, along with special plants, some of which are threatened species.

The 2020 muster did not go ahead due to Covid-19, resulting in the wild horse population rising to nearly double the recommended number.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make matters worse, only 130 homes were found for the targeted 206 horses in the muster last year, meaning more must be rounded up in late April.

There is only 19 days left until applications close on April 3. To date only 10 applications have been received, with homes for 140 Kaimanawas still needed.

Kaimanawa horses. (Source: istock.com)

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Society chairwoman Sue Rivers said owning a Kaimanawa is the "most amazing, lifechanging experience".

"The things you learn about yourself as well as horses is just incredible."

Rivers said she has been involved with Kaimanawas since moving to New Zealand in 1997. She said she was "captured" by the need to help them.

Julie Crombie of Foxton is also a Kaimanawa horse owner. She described the wild horses as "majestic animals" and said if people have the patience and willingness to learn from them an "amazing" lifetime connection can be built.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These horses have beautiful souls."

Anyone who's able to take on a horse from the muster or is able to help them is asked to get in touch with Kaimanawa Heritage Horses.