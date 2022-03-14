Launch sinks, 3 others damaged in fire at Auckland marina

A launch berthed at Beachland’s Pine Harbour Marina has sunk after a fire broke out on Monday afternoon.

1News spoke to a witness who said the fire started around 3.30pm.

“It burned and sunk the boat and has damaged a boat alongside it.

"They are waiting on fire crew to determine if anyone was on board, otherwise it's been sunk by the fire,” he said.

(Source: 1 News)

The witness added it took about 12 minutes for the boat to sink.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) confirmed one launch had sunk and another launch has been damaged by the fire. Two other boats were damaged, all on the Delta Pier.

A spokesperson for FENZ told 1News they arrived about 3.55pm, fire-fighting equipment from the marina was already being used.

Firefighters are still at the marina, the cause of the blaze has not yet been established.

“There is concern there may be possible contamination in the water given the launch has sunk. We just don’t know what was on there,” the spokesperson said.

The marina manager told 1News the fire is out and a clean up is underway which he is assisting with.

FENZ said they are liaising with marina managers and Beachlands’ fire crew.