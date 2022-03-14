Kiwi teen heading to Eastern Europe for Comm Games dream

Eastern Europe isn’t a place many people want to be at the moment - but it’s the place Kiwi rhythmic gymnast Havana Hopman has to go if she wants a chance at competing at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

It’s just the latest tricky situation the national champion has had to deal with in the past two years but after a lifetime of juggling ribbons, balls, hoops and more, the idea of travelling in covid times to a region with war close by to qualify doesn’t faze her.

“I’ve been given the opportunity to do it,” Hopman said.

“I need to go out there and enjoy it and make the most of what I've been given.”

Later this month the 18-year-old and her coach will head to Bulgaria, Uzbekistan, then Azerbaijan to compete at rhythmic gymnastics world cups; her only chance to prove she can finish in the top six out of Commonwealth competitors to earn selection for the Birmingham games.

With everything unfolding in Ukraine, coach Tracey Redhead said it’s not an easy trip to plan.

We're at least a country away at all times which is what we've looked at on the map and we're not flying through any of those problem areas at the moment.”

That’s not where the challenges end though.

After every Olympic cycle, the sport’s rule book is changed and because of Tokyo’s postponement, new rules only came in two and a half months ago for Hopman.

As a result, Hopman has had to change her routines.

“I think there's like one move which might be in the same place as it was,” she said.

“Things that you’ve spent a long time practising and training, you have to put those to one side and create new elements.”

But Hopman’s mum Donna said the teenager is used to adapting, like she did during lockdowns over the last two years when the gym was off limits.

“We lost our lounge,” she said.

“Havana took over our lounge and we weren't allowed in the lounge. She broke vases so we moved things, everything was moved around the house!”

But mum said that’s what you do for your kids’ dreams - just like putting concerns aside to let her travel to eastern Europe.