Hit and run crash involving stolen car leaves man, 70, dead

A 70-year-old man has died in a hit and run crash in Blenheim involving a stolen Mercedes Benz.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

In an update on Tuesday, police said the man was found dead in his vehicle following the two-car crash on Vickerman Street on Sunday afternoon.

"The other vehicle involved, a blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, is understood to have been stolen from a Blenheim address on Saturday, 12 March," police said in a statement.

"Police would like to speak to the driver of the blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, who fled the scene of the crash.

"As part of our ongoing inquiries, police would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information on what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, and quoting file number 220314/2309.

