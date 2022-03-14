Dolly Parton withdraws Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Source: 1News

Dolly Parton has pulled out of the running for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, claiming she hadn’t "earned the right" to be there.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton (Source: Associated Press)

Parton said on Twitter she was extremely "flattered and grateful" to be nominated, but it didn’t sit right with her.

"I really don’t want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she wrote.

The country music star, whose hits include Jolene and 9 to 5, hopes the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand.

Parton said she has always wanted to create and rock album.

"My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one."

Parton said she hopes the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will consider her again when she is worthy of it.

Parton wishes all the nominees – which include the likes of Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Lionel Richie and Rage Against the Machine - the best.

EntertainmentArts and CultureMusic

