Adams gets standing ovation from Thunder fans in return to OKC

Steven Adams has enjoyed a warm welcome in his return to Oklahoma City with the Kiwi NBA star given a standing ovation from fans of his former team.

Adams took to the court at Paycom Centre in Oklahoma with a crowd present for the first time since he was traded from the Thunder in Monday's game for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 28-year-old spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Thunder before they opted into a rebuild for the Covid-interrupted 2020-21 season which saw Adams and his large contract eventually traded away to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Regardless of the trade, Adams ranks fourth in Thunder history in games played (530), behind only Russell Westbrook (821), Nick Collison (602) and Kevin Durant (561).

He also ranks third all-time in rebounds, steals and blocks, fourth in points and minutes, fifth in assists and has the highest field goal percentage (minimum 1,000 attempts) of any Thunder player ever with 58.9%.

While the Thunder marked his first game back in Oklahoma last season when he was still with the Pelicans with a tribute video, it was done so without a crowd due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Before Monday's game, a humble Adams said he hadn't given the return "much thought".

“I might not even get a bloody standing ovation, mate. Gotta set the bar low," he said.

Steven Adams contests a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder. (Source: Associated Press)

The Oklahoma faithful happily proved him wrong, giving him just that as he was announced in Memphis' starting five.

Adams went on to have a strong game for the Grizzlies in their 125-118 win, scoring nine points alongside 16 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of play.

The win saw the Grizzlies move to 46-22 on the season, tied for second with the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference 7.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns.