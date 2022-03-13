Watene-Zelezniak played season-opening loss with broken thumb

Source: 1News

Warriors star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has revealed he played a majority of Saturday's season-opening loss to the Dragons with a broken thumb.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak gives an update on his injury.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak gives an update on his injury. (Source: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak / Instagram)

Watene-Zelezniak played the full 80 minutes in the 28-16 loss to St George Illarwarra, making 11 runs for 65 metres along with one hit-up and one made tackle.

However, the 26-year-old also made four handling errors which became a lot more understandable following a social media post on Sunday night.

Watene-Zelezniak shared images of an x-ray along with his hand in a cast on his Instagram story, noting it was part of the "ups and downs of rugby league".

"Before you ask and those that have already messaged me what was wrong yesterday, I broke my thumb at the start of the game," he wrote.

The Warriors are yet to give an official update on the winger's injury but is likely to miss at least this week's game against the Gold Coast Titans.

LeagueWarriorsNRL

Popular Stories

1

Man on Air NZ flight warned after taking photos of passenger

2

15,540 new Covid-19 community cases, 2 deaths

3

NZ, outside Auckland, 'close to peak' of Omicron outbreak

4

14,494 new Covid-19 cases in NZ, 8 deaths

5

LIVE: ‘Black day’ after deadly Russian attack – Zelensky

Latest Stories

LIVE: ‘Black day’ after deadly Russian attack – Zelensky

16-year-old boy taken into custody after Hamilton burglaries

Video: NSW bus driven through windscreen-deep flood waters

Fact checking Morrison’s claim OZ leads NZ in emissions reduction

Borders opening increases measles outbreak risk - Southern DHB

Related Stories

Reece Walsh to thrive under Johnson - Brown

Warriors go down to Dragons after Johnson's shocking kick

Johnson to start in Warriors return as team named for opener

Jarryd Hayne to face new sex assault trial