Watene-Zelezniak played season-opening loss with broken thumb

Warriors star Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has revealed he played a majority of Saturday's season-opening loss to the Dragons with a broken thumb.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak gives an update on his injury. (Source: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak / Instagram)

Watene-Zelezniak played the full 80 minutes in the 28-16 loss to St George Illarwarra, making 11 runs for 65 metres along with one hit-up and one made tackle.

However, the 26-year-old also made four handling errors which became a lot more understandable following a social media post on Sunday night.

Watene-Zelezniak shared images of an x-ray along with his hand in a cast on his Instagram story, noting it was part of the "ups and downs of rugby league".

"Before you ask and those that have already messaged me what was wrong yesterday, I broke my thumb at the start of the game," he wrote.

The Warriors are yet to give an official update on the winger's injury but is likely to miss at least this week's game against the Gold Coast Titans.