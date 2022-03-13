Tauranga construction boss helping Ukrainian families evacuate

He’s a straight-talking Tauranga construction industry boss who, over the past week, has become an unexpected lifeline to Ukrainian families.

Sid Carter had no ties with the Ukraine until earlier this year, when he became friends with a Ukrainian economist he met on holiday.

He helped her escape with her elderly father to Bulgaria and now, seven other Ukrainian families are safer, thanks to Sid and his friends.

But none of it’s enough. Carter wants the New Zealand government to step up in the face of one of the largest humanitarian crises the world has seen.

