Tauranga construction boss helping Ukrainian families evacuate

Source: Sunday

He’s a straight-talking Tauranga construction industry boss who, over the past week, has become an unexpected lifeline to Ukrainian families.

Sid Carter had no ties with the Ukraine until earlier this year, when he became friends with a Ukrainian economist he met on holiday.

He helped her escape with her elderly father to Bulgaria and now, seven other Ukrainian families are safer, thanks to Sid and his friends.

But none of it’s enough. Carter wants the New Zealand government to step up in the face of one of the largest humanitarian crises the world has seen.

Enjoy this story? Follow Sunday on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

New ZealandUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Tauranga construction boss helping Ukrainian families evacuate

2

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death in its largest mass execution

3

Chch builders dog stolen, along with her ute and tools

4

How will Covid end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues

5

14,494 new Covid-19 cases in NZ, 8 deaths

Latest Stories

Legendary World War II RAF Bomber Command veteran turns 100

Tauranga construction boss helping Ukrainian families evacuate

Bennee’s intimate insight into the joys and struggles of fame

Good Sorts: Pair protecting Auckland golf course from pests

Russian forces carry out air strike on military range near Lviv

Related Stories

Exposing New Zealand’s ‘disturbing’ Putin Fan Club

Prepare for petrol to reach $4 a litre - AA

Nurse Jenny says it's 'therapeutic' to be back in NZ

Ukrainian-Kiwi's mum 'smiling' after reaching safety in Slovakia