Legendary World War II RAF Bomber Command veteran turns 100

A significant milestone has been marked this week for one of New Zealand’s few surviving World War II Bomber Command veterans.

Eddie Leaf turned 100 this week, the occasion celebrated with a Covid-19-ceremony in his Waikato retirement home.

About 6000 New Zealanders were in the RAF Bomber Command during World War II, and about a third were thought to have died.

Eddie Leaf with other RAF Bomber Command personnel. (Source: 1News)

It's estimated about a dozen were alive in New Zealand.

"He became a rear gunner," said daughter Christine Teesdale.

Eddie Leaf. (Source: 1News)

"He had phenomenal eyesight and he was told his night vision was superb."

Leaf flew 19 operations above occupied territory, meticulously detailed in a logbook, which the family have, as well as pictures from his time in the war.

Eddie Leaf's detailed logbook of his operations above occupied territory. (Source: 1News)

"His main job was to tell the pilot to watch out - all day," said Michael Copsey of the NZ Bomber Command Association.

"You can imagine this, eight hours in the dark, staring out to see if an enemy plane is coming.

"It's almost without doubt that he shot down a Messerschmidt... that is unbelievable."

While Covid-19 curtailed plans to hold a large event marking the day, efforts had been made to honour Leaf, including receiving a video message from RAF Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, as well as a video of songs sung to Leaf by NZDF reservist and singer Rebecca Nelson.

"Dad's life expectancy back in the 40s was six weeks. So, when you live to 100 after all that... it's been pretty special," Teesdale said.