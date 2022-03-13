Fielding brilliance helps White Ferns restrict Aussies to 269

The White Ferns have a chance to pull off a stunning upset victory against heavy World Cup favourites Australia, following a brilliant fielding effort in the first innings of their group stage clash at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Australia have set the hosts 270 for victory on a good batting deck, a score bolstered by a blistering 48 not out off just 18 balls by Ashleigh Gardner late in the innings.

Maddy Green pulled off one of the catches of the tournament to dismiss dangerous Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry for a well-made 68 after the White Ferns had ripped through the top order.

While Australia recovered from their early blips, the White Ferns continued to chip away and Australia were six for 229 when Tahlia McGrath fell for 57 at the start of the 47th over and looked unlikely to reach the 250-run milestone.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Gardner smashed four fours and four sixes to drag her side to 269 for eight at the end of the innings.