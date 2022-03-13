Fielding brilliance helps White Ferns restrict Aussies to 269

Source: 1News

The White Ferns have a chance to pull off a stunning upset victory against heavy World Cup favourites Australia, following a brilliant fielding effort in the first innings of their group stage clash at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Australia have set the hosts 270 for victory on a good batting deck, a score bolstered by a blistering 48 not out off just 18 balls by Ashleigh Gardner late in the innings.

Maddy Green pulled off one of the catches of the tournament to dismiss dangerous Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry for a well-made 68 after the White Ferns had ripped through the top order.

While Australia recovered from their early blips, the White Ferns continued to chip away and Australia were six for 229 when Tahlia McGrath fell for 57 at the start of the 47th over and looked unlikely to reach the 250-run milestone.

However, Gardner smashed four fours and four sixes to drag her side to 269 for eight at the end of the innings.

Cricket

Popular Stories

1

14,494 new Covid-19 cases in NZ, 8 deaths

2

Mahuta admits getting things wrong with Three Waters reform

3

Covid death toll rises to 113 after eight people with virus die

4

18,699 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, 7 deaths

5

LIVE: 1300 Ukrainian troops killed - Zelensky

Latest Stories

LIVE: 1300 Ukrainian troops killed - Zelensky

Fielding brilliance helps White Ferns restrict Aussies to 269

Young guns shine as Breakers snap four-game losing streak

Mahuta admits getting things wrong with Three Waters reform

Covid death toll rises to 113 after eight people with virus die

Related Stories

White Ferns thrash India in crucial World Cup clash

Date and venue confirmed for Warne's memorial service

West Indies star takes catch of the World Cup contender

Shane Warne's legspinning protege in line for Test debut