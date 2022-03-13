Covid death toll rises to 113 after eight people with virus die

Eight more people have died with Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health on Sunday, as daily new deaths are expected to continue increasing.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-related deaths is now 113.

The ministry reported that six people died in Auckland, one in Waikato and one in the Lakes region.

Three of the people who died were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, one was in their 80s, and three people were in their 90s.

Six of the deceased are female and two are male, according to the ministry.

"At this sad time, our thoughts are with the whānau and friends of all those who have died," the ministry said.

The eight newly-reported deaths on Sunday are one of largest day-to-day increases in the number of new reported deaths.

On Thursday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield reported nine additional Covid-19 related deaths from the previous fortnight.

At the time, he said the large jump had been a result of the "reconciliation" of death figures and implementation of a new death reporting system at the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the total number of publicly reported Covid-19 deaths surpassed a hundred on Saturday.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker told Stuff that he believed New Zealand would soon hit 10 to 20 new deaths reported daily.