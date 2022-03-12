Man not pulled from car, no guns used in Waikato expressway attack

The man injured in an "altercation" on the Waikato expressway on Friday was not pulled from his vehicle and no firearms were involved, police have said.

A motorcycle gang (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

According to ACT MP Nicole McKee, the man was "attacked by gang members" but police told 1News were not able to confirm this detail on Saturday.

Later on Saturday, police said the victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police said they were called about 4.45pm on Friday to the expressway south of Rangiriri following "multiple reports of an altercation involving a number of people and vehicles, including a significant number of motorcycles".

"We now understand he stopped his vehicle and got out of it immediately prior to being assaulted by a group of people," said Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson.

"We are working hard to piece together what happened prior to our victim being assaulted, and to ultimately identify those directly involved."

People who can help police with their enquiries are being asked to call 105 and quote event number P049885631.

People with dashcam or footage of what had happened are also asked to upload their recordings on the police website.