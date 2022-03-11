Man found stabbed in Palmerston North in stable condition

Source: 1News

A man was found with a serious stab wound in a Palmerston North footpath early on Saturday morning, police say.

Pinedale Parade, Palmerston North.

Pinedale Parade, Palmerston North. (Source: Google Maps)

Police said they were called to Pinedale Parade in Milson at about 2am when officers found the man injured on a footpath, he was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in a stable condition.

Police said on Saturday evening they have finished a forensic scene examination of Pinedale Parade.

"Police do not believe the man was targeted randomly however we are seeking any information which can assist the investigation," a statement said.

"We would like to thank the residents of Pinedale Parade for their patience while Police carried out inquiries in the area today."

Information can be provided via 105, quoting file number 220312/7054.

Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

