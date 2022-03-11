Police investigating fake banknotes in Bay of Plenty

People in the Bay of Plenty are being urged to properly inspect cash notes after fake $50 bills were found in the region.

New Zealand money. (Source: istock.com)

Police said the counterfeits were presented at various businesses in the region recently, and that they were making enquiries about where it came from.

"It is an offence to make, use or be in possession of counterfeit notes

"Businesses should not accept a fake banknote, but if anyone has one already, they should put it in an envelope and contact police."

The Reserve Bank has a number of tips to help people spot fake banknotes: