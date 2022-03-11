Confidence in economy drops to lowest level since 2008 - poll

Confidence in the economy has dropped to its lowest rate since 2008, according to the latest 1News Kantar Public Poll.

It comes as National overtakes Labour, with voters expressing concern about the skyrocketing cost of living.

When voters were asked how they felt the economy would be in 12 months time, 28 per cent said better, that’s up six points from January, while 18 per cent said the same, down 11, and 53 per cent said worse, up 4 per cent.

The minor parties in Parliament – ACT, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori all agree the economy is shaping up to be the big election issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The right parties have overtaken the left parties because the two left parties in power have done such a bad job of managing the economy and by extension, making sure people have opportunity," ACT leader David Seymour said.

Greens co-leader James Shaw said there was "definitely" an inequality crisis.

"The effect of inflation is not being felt equally it's the people on the lowest incomes who are feeling the squeeze. The approach we've seen from the National Party of rewarding the highest earners will not solve that problem," Shaw said.

Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer the focus had to be on "bread and butter things" that would enable Kiwis to live well.