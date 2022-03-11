Christchurch woman tells of fight before partner's violent death

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

“I came here today to give myself up. I couldn’t live with the thought of what I’d done.”

Rena Joyce.

Rena Joyce. (Source: 1News)

This is what Rena Joyce told police after confessing to killing her partner and burying his body in the couple’s Christchurch backyard.

The 56-year-old is standing trial in the High Court for the murder of Martin Berry in the suburb of Papanui in December 2020. It took two weeks before his body was recovered from a compost heap.

A police interview with Joyce was played to the court, where she described the events leading up to the fatal attack.

Joyce said the couple had gone out for food with family and returned home to have an argument about Berry’s cannabis use.

“When he flipped was when I took the big container of weed off him. It was so, so precious to him,” said Joyce.

The court heard that Berry started to mentally abuse Joyce and laughed in her face, before turning physical.

She claims that he punched and kicked her, which caused her to “lose it” and take a knife off him.

“Everything was like a head rush. I had this amazing strength that came from nowhere, that’s all I know and I was covered in blood.

“I’m truly sorry. I am very remorseful. I am broken hearted for what I’ve done,” said Joyce.

Detective Shaun McClintock questioned Joyce about why she never phoned the ambulance, to which she said it wouldn’t have made any difference.

“I just left everything where the crime scene happened in the lounge. I rolled up the mat and put it in the wheelie bin.

“I could smell the blood … the smell was horrendous it was making me sick.

“I didn’t clean it cause I thought there’s no point,” said Joyce.

The video showed Joyce crying throughout the police interview and revealed she never had a lawyer present.

“I can’t live this lie anymore that’s why I’d come here today,” said Joyce.

After the interview was finished, Joyce was arrested and charged with murder. The trial is continuing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Further pain at the pump expected from Friday evening

2

20,989 new Covid-19 community cases, 856 people in hospital

3

Ukraine national charged over NZ ransomware attacks

4

Epidemiologist's warning for NZ about BA.2 sub-variant

5

Seven new Covid deaths reported on Friday

Latest Stories

LIVE: Satellite images show huge Russian convoy has dispersed

Further pain at the pump expected from Friday evening

All White Chris Wood breaks goal drought at Newcastle

Hector's dolphin calf found dead on West Coast

What you need to know about getting Covid tests for overseas travel

Related Stories

Ukraine national charged over NZ ransomware attacks

SPCA concerned over rabbit hoarding in Christchurch

Council chasing thieves who stole 5000 roses from Blenheim park

Police seeking 'masked men' linked to Whanganui burglary