Christchurch woman tells of fight before partner's violent death

“I came here today to give myself up. I couldn’t live with the thought of what I’d done.”

Rena Joyce. (Source: 1News)

This is what Rena Joyce told police after confessing to killing her partner and burying his body in the couple’s Christchurch backyard.

The 56-year-old is standing trial in the High Court for the murder of Martin Berry in the suburb of Papanui in December 2020. It took two weeks before his body was recovered from a compost heap.

A police interview with Joyce was played to the court, where she described the events leading up to the fatal attack.

Joyce said the couple had gone out for food with family and returned home to have an argument about Berry’s cannabis use.

“When he flipped was when I took the big container of weed off him. It was so, so precious to him,” said Joyce.

The court heard that Berry started to mentally abuse Joyce and laughed in her face, before turning physical.

She claims that he punched and kicked her, which caused her to “lose it” and take a knife off him.

“Everything was like a head rush. I had this amazing strength that came from nowhere, that’s all I know and I was covered in blood.

“I’m truly sorry. I am very remorseful. I am broken hearted for what I’ve done,” said Joyce.

Detective Shaun McClintock questioned Joyce about why she never phoned the ambulance, to which she said it wouldn’t have made any difference.

“I just left everything where the crime scene happened in the lounge. I rolled up the mat and put it in the wheelie bin.

“I could smell the blood … the smell was horrendous it was making me sick.

“I didn’t clean it cause I thought there’s no point,” said Joyce.

The video showed Joyce crying throughout the police interview and revealed she never had a lawyer present.

“I can’t live this lie anymore that’s why I’d come here today,” said Joyce.

After the interview was finished, Joyce was arrested and charged with murder. The trial is continuing.