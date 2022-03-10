White Ferns thrash India in crucial World Cup clash

The White Ferns have kept their Cricket World Cup hopes alive with an important 62-run victory over India in Hamilton on Thursday night.

The pressure was on the hosts, who needed to win in order to keep on track for a semi-final berth, having been upset in the tournament's opening game against the West Indies.

But key players stood up for the White Ferns just when they needed them to.

First it was Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr, who scored quickfire knocks of 75 and 50 respectively, before Katey Martin shepherded the tail with a classy 41 and pushed the White Ferns score up to an impressive 260/9 from their 50 overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

India needed to record the highest chase in women's World Cup history in order to win, and they got off to a poor start, losing two wickets inside 10 overs.

The White Ferns bowlers proved difficult to get away and India plodded their way to 95/3 off 29 overs.

Any chance of a successful chase was erased in the following six deliveries, as Kerr had captain Mithali Raj stumped and cleaned up Richa Ghosh's off stump with a ripping wrong-un the very next ball.

Sneh Rana hit the hat-trick ball behind point for four, but by then the damage had already been done.

India continued to limp to the finish line, albeit for a few fireworks from Harmanpreet Kaur. India ended up being bowled out for 198. Lea Tahuhu was the pick of the bowlers, taking three for 17 off her 10 overs.

The White Ferns climb to second on the ladder on equal points with Australia and West Indies. Their next game is against their trans-Tasman rival in Wellington on Sunday.