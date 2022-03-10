Moana Pasifika have 'nothing but empathy' for Covid-hit Canes

Rather than be frustrated at not playing a third match in four rounds due to Covid-19, Moana Pasifika say they are feeling "nothing but empathy" for the coronavirus-hit Hurricanes.

Super Rugby organisers confirmed on Thursday morning that Saturday's round four fixture between the two sides was postponed due to a large Covid-19 outbreak in the Hurricanes.

It means Moana Pasifika have now only played once in four rounds of Super Rugby Pacific action after being forced to postpone their opening two matches due to their own run-in with the virus during their stay in Queenstown.

For that reason, Moana Pasifika CEO Pelenato Sakalia told 1News the club knows exactly what the Hurricanes are going through and simply wished them a speedy recovery.

"Our immediate thoughts go out to the Hurricanes," Sakalia said.

"While we desperately want to see rugby, what's most important is the wellbeing of players so we're wishing them all the best through the recovery period.

"I know from our experience with the team, when elite sportsmen one minute your training and then next your unwell in iso, so the most important thing for the Hurricanes here is the focus on getting those players through all this with all the support that they need.

"There's nothing but empathy from Moana Pasifika towards them."

Moana Pasifika kneel before a match. (Source: Photosport)

Sakalia conceded there is some frustration at the thought of having to make up the matches at some point but the club will take it all in their stride.

"It's gonna be tough but one thing we're focused on is how we're grateful to be in this competition," he said.

"These are players and this is a team that have been really dying to get in and get things underway, but we're just grateful to be in the comp.

"Yes, there's going to be some tough weeks coming up, we know that, but the team is ready for it."

Sakalia added Moana Pasifika, along with the other Super Rugby clubs, came into the season expecting issues and midweek matches caused by Covid-19 outbreaks.

"The thing about this competition and the thing about Omicron is that we knew there was going to be a lot of disruption, we knew that there was going to be a likelihood of needing to double up in a week, and you just factor that in.

"We've got a really pragmatic approach to all of this now. Yes, high performance is the upmost focus... but this is totally different landscape now, totally different, and there's a high degree of pragmatism."

Moana Pasifika now turn their attention to next Friday for a clash against the Highlanders.