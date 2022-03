New Zealand's Corey Peters has recorded a did not finish in the sitting giant slalom at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Corey Peters competes in the super-G at the Beijing Winter Paralympics. (Source: Getty)

The downhill gold medallist and super-G silver medallist missed a gate at the top of his first run and was forced to ski out of the course. The result means he is out of the competition.

Fellow sit-skier Aaron Ewen managed to navigate the tough course on the first run although sacrificed some time in doing so. He crossed the line 11.13 seconds off the pace.