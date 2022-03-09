Ukraine's president strikes Churchill note as he fights on

“We will not give up. We will not lose. We will fight to the end.”

It’s nearly 82 years since Winston Churchill addressed Britain’s Parliament, at Britain’s ‘darkest hour’.

By 1News Foreign Editor Tom Selman

The moment pivotal, critical, not just for his nation, but the order and future of the free world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nazi Germany’s mighty army and air force poised to storm Britain, the United States supplying weapons, food, support - but not yet physically in the fight.

But the words above aren’t Churchill’s – they were spoken, through a translator, by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky early this morning.

The most modern of world leaders, beaming in from Kyiv via video-link to address an elderly democracy.

Because this is Ukraine’s darkest hour.

“At sea, in the air – we will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores and in the streets,” Zelensky said.

And just like Churchill, Zelensky knows Ukraine probably can’t do this alone - no matter the will of his people to fight for what is theirs.

Because no matter how many weapons the West sends, he knows the Russian Goliath he’s fighting is too big, too relentless, too callous about its own casualties.

ADVERTISEMENT

So like Churchill’s famous speech in 1940 – Zelensky may’ve been asking Britain directly to rally, to steel itself to fight, but really he was talking to the United States.

Pleading once more for help to pin the wings of Russian fighter jets and bombers, for the sanctions noose to be drawn even tighter and for Russia to be recognised as a terrorist state.

WWII British PM Winston Churchill is renowned for his wartime speeches lifting the country's morale. (Source: Getty)

True to his former profession - Zelensky is playing to the crowd of course, the Churchillian comparison’s been made before – “He drinks more than I do”, was the Ukrainian’s sober response.

A law graduate, but actor and comedian by trade, Zelensky rose to prominence as a star on the popular Ukrainian television program “Servant of the People,” in which he played a beloved high school teacher who showed disdain for corrupt politicians and ended up becoming president of the country.

It was then, at just 41 years old, he leapt into his present role, winning the Presidency by a landslide with 73% of the vote.

He campaigned, by the way, on a promise to negotiate peace with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born to be a wartime leader?

As a political outsider Zelensky struggled in the opening chapters of his presidency. Not knowing the ins and outs of the system is a big disability for a national leader.

But from before Russia even invaded, it can be argued he’s barely put a foot wrong.

His penchant for social media (a political outsider thing it seems) has kept him constantly connected with his people – especially those on the front lines or hiding underground.

And he’s refused to openly consider any of Russia’s demands: demilitarisation, neutrality, recognition of Russia’s claimed right to Crimea and occupied areas of Donbas.

He’s also refusing to leave Kyiv, the seat of the Government and the heart of the resistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past couple of days leaving his bunker to speak from his Presidential Office – in one video showing his innate flair for the theatrical by pushing his curtain aside to reveal Kyiv rooftops outside his window.

It’s hard to confirm, but legend has it that when the US offered to evacuate him he rather blithely replied: “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.”

It’s this immutable will to resist in the face of overwhelming odds, in the face of Europe’s largest army, that has helped galvanise his people’s resolve.

From the civilians learning how to fire automatic weapons and make Molotov cocktails, to the refugees who’ve lost nearly everything but their love for ‘King’ and country.

Amid the tidal wave of tragedy on Poland’s border, where more than 1 million Ukrainians have fled, we heard this for ourselves.

1News Europe Correspondent Daniel Faitaua spoke to a woman who’d fled Bucha, before Russia smashed through on its way to Kyiv. What do Ukrainians, what does she, think of Zelensky?

“He’s an amazing guy, he is an amazing leader. He is for Ukraine, he will do everything to protect us."

ADVERTISEMENT

Faitaua: "And what would happen if he chose to leave, what would happen to Ukraine do you think?"

"He won't, I give you 100% he won't. He will kill himself, he will die, but he won't.”

Putin’s nightmare

For all the logistical preparation, intelligence gathering and combat planning – did Vladimir Putin simply underestimate human spirit stoked by inspirational leadership?

The strength of Ukrainian resistance is a big reason why Russia has not conquered the country yet, why that 70km-long caterpillar of death is stalled outside the capital.

There are logistical issues, lack of fuel and food, but what about morale?

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ukrainians see their leader lauded from Washington to Wellington, Russians see anti-war protest in their own cities, sanctions making their roubles worthless, western brands leaving in disgust.

They see nearly the entire world united against Putin – by extension united against Russia, against Russians.

While Ukrainian soldiers proudly tell TV cameras their strength is that they’re fighting for their children, could any of the Russian soldiers tell you why they’re in Ukraine?

With his eerie calm, his combat fatigues, his indefatigable demands for more western support, his unwavering pride in his nation and his people - Volodymr Zelensky is the embodiment of that spirit.

And so the actor-comedian – the ‘accidental President’ - is Putin’s worst nightmare.