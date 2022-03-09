Sign language interpreter at media briefing hit by bird poo

A sign language interpreter at a media conference in Queensland has had an unexpected encounter with a large amount of bird poo.

But Mikey Webb took it in his stride, continuing on after a brief clean-up.

Webb was interpreting for Deputy Premier Steven Miles on Wednesday as the bird made its unwelcome drop from above. The media conference was briefly halted, with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk heard offering to help.

"Oh no," Palaszczuk said in the background. "Has anyone got tissues?"

Miles urged Webb to take off his jacket, Webb mopping the excrement off his brow.

"I'm going to answer quickly," saidMIles, as the media conference resumed.

Can confirm police have launched an investigation into this fly by hooting #notmikey https://t.co/0v5xttpmvJ — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 9, 2022

Moments later, Palaszczuk uploaded the footage to her Facebook page, saying: "Covid-19, floods, cyclones - nothing stops Mikey."

She also commented that being crapped on by a bird is "supposed to be good luck!".

Queensland police made fun of the incident, saying on Twitter an investigation had been launched into the "fly by hooting".