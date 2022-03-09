Sign language interpreter at media briefing hit by bird poo

Source: 1News

A sign language interpreter at a media conference in Queensland has had an unexpected encounter with a large amount of bird poo.

But Mikey Webb took it in his stride, continuing on after a brief clean-up.

Webb was interpreting for Deputy Premier Steven Miles on Wednesday as the bird made its unwelcome drop from above. The media conference was briefly halted, with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk heard offering to help.

"Oh no," Palaszczuk said in the background. "Has anyone got tissues?"

Miles urged Webb to take off his jacket, Webb mopping the excrement off his brow.

"I'm going to answer quickly," saidMIles, as the media conference resumed.

Moments later, Palaszczuk uploaded the footage to her Facebook page, saying: "Covid-19, floods, cyclones - nothing stops Mikey."

She also commented that being crapped on by a bird is "supposed to be good luck!".

Queensland police made fun of the incident, saying on Twitter an investigation had been launched into the "fly by hooting".

WorldAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Isolation length to be shortened for Covid cases and contacts

2

Four Covid deaths as number of people in hospital reaches 742

3

Covid-19 rapid antigen test accuracy put under the microscope

4

Police destroy protesters' 'human waste contaminated' property

5

22,454 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

Latest Stories

LIVE: 'Incessant' explosions heard in Kyiv

Paralympian creating rideshare service for disabled Kiwis

Isolation length to be shortened for Covid cases and contacts

Working group finds Three Waters proposal needs significant changes

Two further sets of remains found at Pike River mine

Related Stories

NSW flooding: Around 40,000 people under evacuation orders

QLD flood death toll rises to 13 as cleanup continues

NSW residents brace for more flooding

Pregnant women carried down Melbourne hospital stairs