Man with 12 outstanding arrest warrants caught by police

Police have arrested a man who had 12 outstanding warrants against him.

(Source: 1News)

The 37-year-old was being sought by police over an incident in the Whangārei suburb of Tikipunga on March 3. Police say he was found on Auckland's North Shore on Tuesday evening.

The warrants included escaping custody, resisting police and burglary.

Five additional burglary charges have been brought against him since his arrest, bringing the total number of burglary charges to 14.

The man has also been charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine.

Police say they have recovered a number of items of stolen property during their investigations, including a digger that was allegedly stolen from Whangārei along with a trailer.

Their investigation into the Tikipunga incident is ongoing and police say they haven't ruled out laying further charges.

