Covid-19 rapid antigen test accuracy put under the microscope

Hadyn Jones
By Hadyn Jones, Fair Go/Good Sorts Presenter
Source: Fair Go

As demand for rapid antigen tests (RATs) reaches fever pitch, a Fair Go investigation has found they may not be as accurate as stated.

Northland's Dr Gary Payinda told Fair Go a RAT can provide false negative results, mainly when people are in the early or late stages of infection.

"The time when it's less accurate is when you are asymptomatic - not feeling symptoms - and you test yourself just to see and in that situation, it will be it wrong 20 to 30 per cent of the time."

The tests boast accuracy rates in the high 90 per cent but Payinda says this is mainly when the patient is symptomatic.

"It will do a good job of isolating the worst of the worst and identifying them, but it doesn't do much more than that," Payinda says.

The Government is now handing out RATs to household contacts as Covid-19 surges through New Zealand. Payinda says the tests can give people a false result, meaning they head out into the community with Covid-19.

"It will give you the wrong answer every two or three times."

The Ministry of Health told Fair Go it's confident in the efficacy and accuracy of its tests.

"The Ministry of Health and ESR continue to only approve tests that meet a very high threshold for quality to reduce the number of false positives and negatives," a spokesman told Fair Go.

READ MORE: Why RATs can show negative when you're feeling symptoms

As sales of RATs spike around New Zealand, Payinda says if you are going to spend money on keeping safe from Covid, he recommends a different purchase.

"As long as we understand the limitation and we use masks and do vaccination and boosters and we think about indoor ventilation, we'll be alright."

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Isolation length to be shortened for Covid cases and contacts

2

22,454 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

3

Man with Covid dies after being discharged from Gisborne Hospital

4

Four Covid deaths as number of people in hospital reaches 742

5

Full video: Hipkins outlines new isolation requirements

Latest Stories

LIVE: Putin 'will never' win war in Ukraine - Biden

Covid-19 rapid antigen test accuracy put under the microscope

Migrants offered big money to fake marriage for visa sponsorship

Kiwi skier Gustav Legnavsky wins junior world title

Kiwi couple celebrate after Ukrainian family reaches safety

Related Stories

22,454 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

Four Covid deaths as number of people in hospital reaches 742

Full video: Hipkins outlines new isolation requirements

Isolation length to be shortened for Covid cases and contacts