Stars-Pulse match postponed as Covid hits ANZ Premiership

The ANZ Premiership has become the latest sporting competition in New Zealand to be hit by Covid with an opening round match postponed.

Maia Wilson and Kelera Nawai contest possession during a clash between the Stars and Pulse. (Source: Photosport)

On Tuesday, Netball New Zealand confirmed that Monday's round one match between the Stars and Pulse has been postponed after the Central franchise requested it under the league's Covid-19 postponement policy.

Organisers said a new date for the fixture would be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The other round one matches remain scheduled to be played on Sunday with the Magic hosting the Mystics at 2:10pm and Tactix taking on the Southern Steel at 4:10pm.

It comes after Super Rugby Aupiki organisers confirmed on Monday the first match of the historic inaugural season had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 cases in the Hurricanes Poua squad.

The A-League, NBL, NRL and numerous other domestic sports competitions have also had to reschedule fixtures due to Covid-19 as well.