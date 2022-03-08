Johnson to start in Warriors return as team named for opener

Shaun Johnson has been handed back the No.7 jersey for his return to the Warriors in their season-opening match against the Dragons this weekend.

Shaun Johnson. (Source: Photosport)

Johnson will partner Kodi Nikorima in the halves after coach Nathan Brown named his squad for Saturday's clash at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

It will be the first time Johnson has donned the Warriors kit in 1281 days after his infamous mid-season exit from the Kiwi club back in 2018.

Unlike then though, Johnson will be the oldest Warrior running out on to the field on Saturday at 31-years-old.

Elsewhere, Chanel Harris-Tavita will start at fullback with star Reece Walsh suspended for the opening game for his ill-disciplined offseason.

Completing the backline will be Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya on the wings with NRL novices Viliami Vailea and Rocco Berry in the centres.

Up front, Euan Aitken, Eliesa Katoa and Josh Curran make up the starting back row.

Addin Fonua-Blake, who continues as captain while Tohu Harris recovers from knee surgery, is partnered with Bunty Afoa as the two props with Wayde Egan at No.9 in-between them.

Jazz Tevaga, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Aaron Pene and Bayley Sironen are the first four interchanges named on the extended bench.

Warriors

1 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 2 Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3 Viliami Vailea, 4 Rocco Berry, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Shaun Johnson, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake (C), 9 Wayde Egan, 10 Bunty Afoa, 11 Euan Aitken, 12 Eliesa Katoa, 13 Josh Curran

Interchange [From]: 14 Jazz Tevaga, 15 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 16 Aaron Pene, 17 Bayley Sironen, 18 Jack Murchie, 20 Ash Taylor, 21 Adam Pompey, 22 Pride Petterson-Robati, 23 Taniela Otukolo, 24 Jesse Arthars, 25 Edward Kosi