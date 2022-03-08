Govt outlines help for Ukrainian NZ visa holders

Ukrainians in New Zealand with visas due to expire by the end of 2022 will be given a year's extension, while Ukrainians offshore with a New Zealand visas are able to come into the country immediately, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today.

Civilians cross the shelled bridge in Irpin on March 3, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Source: Getty)

“Ukrainian nationals in New Zealand whose visas expire before the end of the year can remain here legally for a further 12 months to give them certainty at a time when their country is being invaded and they may not be able to return home," Faafoi said.

“Latest figures show about 300 Ukrainian citizens in New Zealand are on temporary visas with 140 expiring before the end of the year.

“Further, 250 or so Ukrainian citizens holding valid New Zealand visas offshore will now be able to enter New Zealand immediately without waiting for the borders to reopen, as long as they meet Covid-19 health requirements to travel."

The Government will also consider further exemptions for family members of Ukrainians in NZ.

Faafoi previously announced 170 applications for visas from Ukrainian people will be fast-tracked. He said half of the applications are from people in New Zealand with temporary visas, and the other half are overseas.