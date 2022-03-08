Auckland mayor Phil Goff tests positive for Covid-19

Source: 1News

Auckland mayor Phil Goff is the latest politician to test positive for Covid-19.

The former Labour MP has spent two terms as Auckland mayor.

"Sore throat and a positive Covid test so working from home for 10 days," Goff said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

"Only mild symptoms so far but messed up Mary’s birthday celebration this week. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

It comes after National party deputy leader Nicola Willis told media earlier on Tuesday "around 11" National MPs are either isolating as a household contact or have Covid-19 themselves.

It includes National leader Christopher Luxon, who tested positive for the virus on Monday.

New ZealandPoliticsCovid-19

