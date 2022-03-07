Taupō firearms incident hours after homicide investigation launched

Source: 1News

A firearms incident occurred in Taupō on Sunday night, barely 12 hours after a man was fatally wounded at Adelphi Motel in what is being treated as a homicide.

Lake Taupō

Lake Taupō (Source: istock.com)

Police investigators are making inquiries into the incident at Tauhara Road just before 10.30pm on Sunday, where a firearm was discharged at a residential property.

Nobody was injured, police said.

Early on Sunday morning, police were called to Adelphi Motel on Kaimanawa St at around 6.30am following reports of a person being injured.

First aid was administered but the man died at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said it was too early to say the incidents were linked, but Taupō residents can expect to see a continued heightened police presence in the township.

"We understand the events of Sunday are both concerning and unsettling for our community," Livingstone said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about either the homicide or the discharge of a firearm in Tauhara Road.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw any vehicles in the vicinity of Kaimanawa and Heuheu Streets, at around 6.30am on Sunday, or in Tauhara Road at about 10.30pm that same day.

If you can help, please call 105 and refer to "Operation Dell".

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

