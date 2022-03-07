Russian gymnast faces ban for war symbol stunt on podium

Source: 1News

Gymnastics' governing body have launched an investigation into the "shocking behaviour" of a Russian gymnast at a World Cup event who displayed a pro-war symbol while sharing the podium with a Ukrainian rival.

Ivan Kuliak.

Ivan Kuliak. (Source: Claro Sports)

Ivan Kuliak was slammed on social media for taping a makeshift "Z" to his singlet for the medal ceremony after winning bronze in the parallel bars final at the Apparatus World Cup event in Doha on Monday.

The "Z" stands for "victory" in Russian and has been a common symbol painted on tanks and other war machines currently being used in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The symbol is also worn by civilians and officials who support Russian president Vladimir Putin's decision to invade the neighbouring nation.

Kuliak sported the symbol while sharing the podium with Ukrainian winner Illia Kovtun, who refused to acknowledge the 20-year-old Russian during the ceremony in response.

In a statement on Tuesday, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it would ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Kuliak "following his shocking behaviour".

Among the punishments possible under the FIG's 2022 statutes is the potential for Kuliak to be stripped of his bronze medal or a lengthy ban.

As of Tuesday, all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts, officials and judges were suspended from all future FIG-sanctioned competitions.

The FIG said it made the decision after weighing up the latest recommendations from the IOC, the stance of its athletes’ commission and the “deep concerns” and positions expressed by many national gymnastics federations.

SportUK and Europe

