Police investigating after body found in Hawke's Bay stream

Police have launched an investigation into the unexplained death of a man whose body was found in the Karamu Stream in Havelock North on Monday.

Karamu Stream. (Source: Google Maps)

Police arrived at the scene near Panckhurst Street just before 11.30am and have requested a post-mortem examination to establish the man’s cause of death.

"Inquiries are being made to establish the circumstances that led to the death and a scene examination is being carried out by police," police said in a statement.

Anyone who may have information that could help the investigation team can call 105 and refer to event number P049844341.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.