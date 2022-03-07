Adam Hall wins bronze at Beijing Winter Paralympics

Adam Hall has won bronze in the standing super combined at the Beijing Winter Paralympics, having dominated the slalom portion of the event.

Hall came into the slalom in 15th place after the super-G run, where he finished 4.45 seconds off the top of the leaderboard.

But he was rapid in his preferred technical slalom section, recording a time of just 39.44 seconds and jumping into the lead.

He was bumped down to second place by Finland's Santeri Kiiveri and then into the bronze medal position by the last skier, France's Arthur Bauchet, who had recorded the fastest time in the super-G.

It is the second bronze medal Hall has won in the super combined event, having won the same at PyeongChang four years ago. It is his fourth medal overall, having won gold in slalom in 2010 and 2018.

There was plenty of drama on Monday, with Chinese athlete Jingyi Liang disqualified in the super-G portion of the super combined, less than 24 hours after he won gold in the standalone super-G event on the same course.

Liang was right on track to record the fastest super-G time in the super combined, but lost control on the final turn and ploughed through the penultimate gate, disqualifying him from the race.

While Corey Peters was not competing on Monday, fellow sit-skier Aaron Ewen was and the 25-year-old unfortunately failed to finish his slalom run.

Ewen was in a good position at the end of the super-G portion of the event, finding himself in 10th position, 5.98 seconds behind leader Jesper Pedersen, of Norway.

But he struggled with the short, sharp turns in the slalom and was unable to record a time.