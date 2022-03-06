Two people injured in Napier burglary

Two people have been injured - one seriously - in an aggravated burglary in Napier.

Police say they were were called to an address in Murphy Rd, Taradale at about 3.25am on Saturday.

One person was seriously injured during the incident and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Another person was treated for injuries and is recovering at home.

"The property and a vehicle parked there sustained extensive damage, and a dog at the address was struck but not seriously harmed," police say in a statement.

A scene examination was carried out on Saturday.

"Initial inquiries lead police to believe this was a targeted incident, and we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public," police say.

"Inquiries to locate the individuals involved are ongoing and police are following lines of inquiry."