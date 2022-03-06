Woman charged after allegedly entering Government House grounds

A woman has been charged after allegedly being unlawfully on the grounds of Government House in Wellington.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

It comes after several people allegedly tried to enter the residence on Sunday.

A police dog unit was called in to apprehend two of them just before 6pm.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with being unlawfully in an enclosed yard, shoplifting and assaults police.

She is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man will appear in the Porirua District Court today (Monday) in relation to an outstanding warrant to arrest.

"The initial Police investigation indicates two people located within Government House grounds yesterday evening were not linked to protest activity," police said in a statement.

A group of protesters had been gathering outside Government House most days.

There had been reports of them using the intercom outside the front gate.

1News understands the group there on Sunday were calling on Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro to dissolve Parliament.

The dissolution of Parliament needs to be done on the advice of the prime minister, however.

It comes after a 23-day anti-mandate protest outside Parliament came to an end last week after being broken up by police.