Skiing sensation Corey Peters wins second medal at Beijing Paralympics

Corey Peters has won his second Paralympic medal in as many days, claiming silver in the super-G sitting at the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Peters picked up right where he left off, skiing superbly once again in tricky conditions at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre.

The 38-year-old was rapid throughout the middle of the course, picking up speed with some tight turns and was just milliseconds away from crossing the line in the gold medal position.

Corey Peters competes in the super-G at the Beijing Winter Paralympics. (Source: Getty)

However, he wasn't quite able to overcome Jesper Pedersen, finishing 0.47 seconds behind the Norwegian.

While it wasn't gold, Peters said he was "absolutely ecstatic" with the result.

"It was a close race, less than half a second between us, but I'm just stoked to come away with a second medal," Peters said.

"I think I've exceeded my own expectations. I wouldn't be happy just with the one gold to be fair, but now the silver, and who knows in the giant slalom, maybe we'll get the bronze and get the full set," Peters laughed.

He now has a couple of days to rest before his final event in the giant slalom.

Fellow Kiwi sit-skier Aaron Ewen also skied well, finishing in ninth place, 6.35 seconds off the pace.

"It went a bit better than yesterday for sure, there's still a few mistakes I need to work on, but way happier today for sure."

"I'm a fan of the slushy snow so I liked it better until I got to the canyon and it was a bit icy and it wasn't as good.

"I'm pumped for Corey again. The old dog is back, I can't believe it."

Earlier, Adam Hall finished 21st in the standing super-G.

Hall started well and was less than a second off the pace at the first split. That had extended to five seconds midway through the race and 6.69 seconds at the end.

Hall skied as clean as anyone in what were difficult conditions on the Yanqing course that saw several athletes fall.

The 34-year-old said the snow was soft due to warm weather, thus difficult to turn sharply at speed.

While temperatures and conditions were set to remain the same over the coming days, Hall said it was similar to spring conditions the team had trained on back home in New Zealand.

"We're ready for anything," he said.

Hall won't have much down time, with the super combined event moved forward to Monday. The super combined involves two runs - one in super-G and one in slalom. Hall won bronze in the event four years ago at PyeongChang.

"I'm really excited to do that and get a really good super-G tomorrow and go out there and just smash the slalom as hard as I possibly can and see where we end up," Hall said.