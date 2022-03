A group of residential properties under construction in Clover Park in Auckland has been engulfed by fire.

Fire at residential construction site at Dennimore Heights, Clover Park, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to the fire at Derrimore Heights at 5.10am on Monday.

Fire crews were working to extinguish the fire and protect neighbouring properties.

There were nine fire engines at the scene.

No injuries as a result of the blaze have been reported.