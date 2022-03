One person has died following a single-car crash at Te Arai, north of Auckland.

Emergency services are at the scene on Ocean View Road, in Te Arai, police said.

One person has died at the scene.

The road was closed and diversions were in place.

The serious crash unit will examine the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.